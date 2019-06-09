Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Joseph A. Julian

Joseph A. Julian Obituary
Joseph A. Julian

Wilmington - Joseph Julian of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen Julian, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.

Joseph was the son of the late Anthony and Clara Julian. He was the owner of Joe's Barber Shop in Claymont for many years. He was a member of Harbour Lights Cheer Center in Lewes, where he served as president. He was also Past Master of Washington Lodge No. 1 from 1991-1992.

Joseph is survived by two daughters, Denise Patterson and her husband, Bruce, Lisa Schofield and her husband, Joseph; two sons, Joseph Julian, James Julian and his wife, Sandra; four grandchildren, Michael Patterson and his wife, Meredith, David Patterson, Megan Sklodowski and her husband, Brian and Kelly Schofield; two brothers, Gabriel Julian, Stephen Julian; and three great-grandchildren.

Service and burial will be private.

gebhartfuneralhomes.com

Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019
