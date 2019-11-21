Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reach Church
2880 Summit Bridge Road
Bear, DE
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Joseph A. "Joe" Nudge Obituary
Joseph A. "Joe" Nudge

Newark - Joseph A. "Joe" Nudge, age 84, of Newark, DE, passed away at home on Monday, November 18, 2019.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (Snyder) Nudge. He is survived by his children, Laurilei R. Hauer (Steven), Kimberly J. Birowski (Thomas, Jr.), Joseph R. Nudge (Ellen) and Joshua D. Nudge (Alisha White-Nudge); siblings, Betty Buldan (Casey) and William Nudge (Cinda); 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 6 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Reach Church, 2880 Summit Bridge Road, Bear, DE 19701, where a memorial service will begin at 6 pm. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Reach Church at the address listed above.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com.

Published in The News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
