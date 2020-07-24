1/1
Joseph A. Rush Sr.
Joseph A. Rush, Sr.

Kennedyville, MD - Joseph A. Rush, Sr., age 81, of Kennedyville, MD, formerly of New Castle, DE, passed away at his home on July 22, 2020, in the presence of his family. Joe was in the Army's 101st Airborne division from 1956 to 1960. He was employed by Atlas Point / ICI Americas / Croda for 35 years and retired in 1994. Joe was active in the New Castle Little League for several years as a coach. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed boating on the Sassafras River. Joe most of all enjoyed family gatherings with his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and neighbor.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Catherine Rush; and his brother, Paul. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Ann (Hurd) Rush; daughters, Leslie Ann Solt (Craig) and Catherine E. Johnson (Andrew); sons, Joseph Allen Rush Jr. (Diane) and Paul Frederick Rush (Laurie); seven grandchildren: Matthew Shehan, Colleen Davies, Paul F. Rush, Ashley Collacchi, Erika Wells, Paul P. Rush, and Miranda Rush; and ten great-grandchildren.

Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compass Regional Hospice, Centerville, MD 21617 at compassregionalhospice.org, or the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Condolences can be expressed through Strano & Feeley 635 Churchman's Rd, Newark, DE 19702 www.stranofeeley.com.

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
