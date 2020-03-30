Resources
Joseph A. Sadlowski

Joseph A. Sadlowski Obituary
Joseph A. Sadlowski

Wilmington - Joseph A. Sadlowski, 91, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on March 23, 2020 at Genesis Health Care, Brackenville Center.

Joe retired from the Red Clay School District (Conrad Middle School) in 1991. He joined the Navy in 1945 and served two years on the aircraft carrier, USS Tarawa. He was a member of American Legion Post #27 for 61 years, lifetime member of the Polish Library, Pulaski Legion, 11th Ward Democratic Club and the Defiance Club.

Joe is survived by his nephews, Michael Sadlowski (Lynn) and Edward Sadlowski (Jari) and his nieces, Diane Morre (David) and Elaine Rybaltowski (Joe). He had many great and great-great nieces and nephews and many cherished cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Sadlowski (1956) and Sophie Samluk (1989), his brother, Edward Sadlowski (2006) and his sisters, Frances T. Sharkey (2011) and Helen Vaughn (1984).

Due to the COVID 29 virus, a memorial will be held for Joseph at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or .

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
