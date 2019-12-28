|
Joseph Albert Pruett
Newark - Joseph Albert Pruett passed away peacefully at Season's Hospice, Newark, DE, on December 26, 2019, at the age of 90. Born in Kittery, Maine, he was the son of the late Ruth Catherine (Philbrick) and Elmer Richard Pruett. A graduate of the University of Maine, Joseph was employed as a chemical engineer for 40 years by Hercules, Inc. He was a cherished father and husband who worked hard, placed family first and lived his life always striving to do the right thing.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Laura (Garvin) Pruett, and his daughter, Laura Lynne Pruett, as well as his siblings, Kenneth Pruett, Richard Pruett, Muriel Perry and Helen Cook. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Christie and husband John, Newark, DE, and Terry Pruett-Fisher and husband Chris Fisher, Dillsburg, PA, grandchildren Kellie Fisher, Nathan Fisher, Ryan Fisher, Matt Christie, Lauren Duffield and husband Dave, and great grandson Jameson.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, January4, 2020 at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE, 19808 at 1 PM, where friends may visit after 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers and to honor Joe, the family suggests contributions to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, (alzinfo.org) FDR Station, PO Box 220, New York, NY 101150. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020