Joseph Anthony Fiorelli, Jr.



Joseph Anthony Fiorelli, Jr. age 89, passed away peacefully just before dawn on Sept 1, 2020.



He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary Daugherty Fiorelli, brother John (Jack) Fiorelli, wife Alice Wiles Fiorelli, and sister-in-law Emma Jane Fiorelli. He is survived by brother Francis (Frank} Fiorelli and children Michelle and Vincent, sister-in-law Christine Fiorelli and children John, Donna Marie (DeeDee) and Karen Fiorelli all of Wilmington. Joe loved his family very much, and always enjoyed visiting.



The eldest of 3 sons, Joseph was born and raised in Wilmington, and attended Catholic schools. As a child he won swimming medals, and studied to be an altar boy. He joined the Navy at a young age, and later worked at Dupont. He married Alice Wiles, daughter of Elsie Sally Wiles Rajevich, also of Wilmington, and rejoined the Navy. He is survived by their 3 children, Kathryn (Gerald) Shirley, Lois and Michael Fiorelli, grandson Chris Shirley (Shelly) and great-grandsons Austin, Ben and Brad Shirley, all of Florida.



Joseph shared with his wife and children, through letters, photos, postcards and mementos, the culture and beauty of the many countries he visited during his Naval career. He retired in Panama City Beach, FL where he played much golf, and experienced 2 holes-in-1. He explained that it is not rare, it is just things coming together.



His later life was shared with dear lady Pamela Hale, and they enjoyed travel and music, attending many jazz festivals.



In November 2019, Joe was diagnosed with health problems, and moved to Tallahassee, FL. He entered Hospice care in April 2020, and lived with his daughter and son-in-law until the time of his passing.



No funeral events are planned. As a military veteran, Joseph will be honored with a burial in the Tallahassee, FL National Cemetary. A monthly Honor Ceremony is held for all to attend. May he rest in peace.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store