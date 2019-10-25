Services
JP Donohue Funeral Home
201 Copley Rd.
Upper Darby, PA 19082
(610) 352-5111
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
1314 Foulke Rd.
Wilmington , DE
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
1314 Foulke Rd.
Wilmington , DE
Joseph Anthony Singley Obituary
Joseph Anthony Singley, of Wilmington, DE, age 55, was peacefully reunited in heaven with his parents, Charles and Diane Singley on October 23, 2019.

His legacy will continue with his wife Holli, daughter Kati, son Joseph, brothers Charlie Singley, Daniel Singley and their families, countless family and friends that loved him and were by his side throughout his battle with cancer.

Joe was a loving husband, an amazing father, brother, uncle, coach and a great friend to all who knew him. He loved going to the beach, eating out with friends and enjoying his family.

He was instrumental in helping many young athletes become who they are today. He loved playing the game of baseball with the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.

Joe strongly believed in Never "Ever" Giving Up and the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ (John 3:16)

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Tuesday after 9:00 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church 1314 Foulk Rd. Wilmington DE 19803. Followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Int. Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to either organization that meant a lot to Joe, Brandywine Little League, where he spent many years coaching, BLL-PO Box 8164 Wilmington, De 19803 or Chichester High School Baseball 3333 Chichester Ave. Boothwyn, PA 19061.

Online condolences to jpdfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
