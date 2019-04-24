|
|
Joseph B. Evans
Townsend -
Joseph Bayard Evans, 96, of Townsend, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday April 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be held on Friday, April 26th, visitation from 1-2pm, service beginning a 2pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE 19709. Interment with military honors will follow at Old Drawyers Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Taylors Bridge Community Center, 299 Cedar Swamp Road, Townsend, DE 19734.
To view full obituary, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019