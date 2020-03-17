|
Joseph B. Greigg III
Wilmington - Joseph B. Greigg III, age 49, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Joe took great pride in his job in construction; he was frequently involved with and enjoyed concrete work, as well as painting. Along with being a hard-worker, Joe greatly enjoyed his recreational free time. Joe loved being outdoors, especially for the purposes of hunting (specifically bow-hunting), fishing, hiking, gardening, sport shooting, and riding motorcycles. When Joe wasn't hard at work or spending time outdoors, he also loved woodworking, fishkeeping and playing video games.
Joe was predeceased by his grandparents, Erich and Berta Grimminger. He is survived by his parents, Erika and Joseph B. Greigg Jr.; his siblings, Amanda Miller (Tavis) and Katrina Greigg (Michael); his children, Heather Greigg (Brandon) and Joseph B. Greigg IV (Kristie); his niece and nephews, Scarlett Miller, Edan Miller, Auron Miller; the love of his life, Jill DiMartine; his beloved cat, Indy; and other extended family.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 10-11am on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A funeral service will follow at 11am. The interment will be held privately. In compliance with current CDC, Federal and State regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation and service will be limited to a maximum of 50 people.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Joe's name to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
