Joseph B. Hughes, Sr.
Wilmington - Joseph B. Hughes, Sr., age 94, of Wilmington, Delaware, was called home on May 28, 2020. Joe was the first of five children to the late Arthur and Matilda Hughes. Joe was a lifelong resident of Wilmington and loved going to his summer cottage in West View Shores with his family for many years.
Joe was so proud to have served his country at the age of 18 as a United States Merchant Marine, where he served in the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Atlantic War Zones. He was later a proud employee of the DuPont Company, where he made many lifelong friends.
He will be missed greatly by his children, Joseph B. Hughes, Jr., Constance Nieves, Kathleen Hughes, Mary Jo Lozada, Paula Subda, their spouses, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Most importantly, he will be desperately missed by the bright beam of light that surrounded him late in his life - his youngest great-granddaughter, Autumn, who lovingly enriched his last days.
Interment will be held privately for the family, where Joe will be reunited with his lovingly devoted wife, Edith. A memorial mass will be held at St. Matthew's Catholic Church at a later date when restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to the American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 S. Clark St, #730, Arlington, VA 22202 or for an online contribution visit www.afb.org.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.