Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Balaguer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Jay" Balaguer Iii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph "Jay" Balaguer Iii Obituary
Joseph "Jay" Balaguer III

Newark - Joseph "Jay" Balaguer III, age 58, of Newark, DE, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE, Jay was the son of the Joseph Balaguer and the late Carol (Hughes) Balaguer. He was a graduate of Dickinson High School and attended Goldey Beacom College. For 14 years, he was an account manager for Coca-Cola. He was very active with Midway Little League and was an avid Phillies, Flyers, and Eagles fan. The Caribbean was his favorite vacation spot.

Jay will be dearly missed by his wife of seven years, Janice (DiStefano) Balaguer; his son, Joseph "Jack" Balaguer IV of Wilmington; his stepson, Andrew Sparco of Newark; his father, Joseph Balaguer, Jr. of Wilmington; his sister, Amanda Balaguer of Wilmington; and his brother, Luke Balaguer of Rehoboth Beach.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 11 AM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington where friends and family are invited to visitation after 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Midway Little League, 55 S. Meadowood Drive, Newark, DE 19711. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now