Joseph "Jay" Balaguer III



Newark - Joseph "Jay" Balaguer III, age 58, of Newark, DE, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, March 17, 2019.



Born in Wilmington, DE, Jay was the son of the Joseph Balaguer and the late Carol (Hughes) Balaguer. He was a graduate of Dickinson High School and attended Goldey Beacom College. For 14 years, he was an account manager for Coca-Cola. He was very active with Midway Little League and was an avid Phillies, Flyers, and Eagles fan. The Caribbean was his favorite vacation spot.



Jay will be dearly missed by his wife of seven years, Janice (DiStefano) Balaguer; his son, Joseph "Jack" Balaguer IV of Wilmington; his stepson, Andrew Sparco of Newark; his father, Joseph Balaguer, Jr. of Wilmington; his sister, Amanda Balaguer of Wilmington; and his brother, Luke Balaguer of Rehoboth Beach.



A Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 11 AM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington where friends and family are invited to visitation after 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Midway Little League, 55 S. Meadowood Drive, Newark, DE 19711. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com Published in The News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019