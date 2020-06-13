Joseph Bartholomew Arots
Wilmington - Joseph Bartholomew Arots, age 96, the son of Anna(Kearney) and Peter Arots died on June 10th, 2020.
He graduated from Northeastern University, served in the US Navy during World War II, and got his PhD in Chemical engineering from Washington University, where he met his wife Virginia Brown. During his lifelong career at Hercules in Wilmington he consulted on the early missile program and did corrosion research. He was active in professional societies and the formation of St Mary Magdalen parish. On retirement he worked at Hagley museum, golfed, traveled, fished, and enjoyed his grandchildren. In his 90's despite being legally blind, he took up painting at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin DE.
He is survived by daughters Elizabeth Jones (Howard Hay), Barbara Geltosky (Jack), grandchildren Anthony and Evan Geltosky, Natalie, Colin, and Max Jones, Samantha Arots Cole, and four great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Anna Arots, sisters Helen Wysocki and Frances Marks, his wife Virginia and his son Christopher Arots.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice, your local food bank or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation: Cbf.org.
For a more complete obituary & online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.