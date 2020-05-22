Joseph Buday
Claymont - Joseph Buday, age 81, of Claymont, DE passed away on April 16, 2020. Joe was born in Bronx, NY, the only child of Frank and Elizabeth Hegyi Buday. He lived throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Joe worked for the DuPont Company and Connections. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking with his late wife, Sharon Buday, and was an avid birdwatcher. Joe was proud of his Hungarian heritage. He was a member of the Audubon Society and was a lifelong dog lover. He had many pets over the years and was particularly fond of his little dog, Carson. Joe enjoyed spending time at the St. Francis Life Center with his peers.
He is survived by his girlfriend and companion of nearly 10 years, Debra Minor. Services and burial will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.