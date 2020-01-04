|
|
Joseph C. Cortese, Jr.
Lewes - Joseph C. Cortese, Jr., 79, of Lewes, Delaware peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Joe was born in Wilmington on January 16, 1940, son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Vari) Cortese, and received his education from St. Paul's Grade School and Wilmington High School. He later earned an Associate Degree from Goldey-Beacom College and was employed as an accountant for several years, having retired from PFPC in 2005.
Joe was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Oriskany. Although an accountant by education, Joe was a talented and prolific cook who delighted in sharing his creations with others. He was a true "people person" who never met a stranger. He was an avid Delaware Blue Hens Football fan and was a season ticket holder for years. Joe was also a past member of Italo-Americans, the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners
Joe will be dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Sharon (Andrew) Cortese; his daughter, Kendra Cortese; his sister, Donna Hemphill and husband, Pat; his niece, Lisa Hemphill.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th & DuPont Streets, Wilmington on Thursday, January 9 from 9:30-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe may be made to the Home of the Brave Foundation, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963 (www.homeofthebravefdn.org) or the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 (www.delawarehumane.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020