Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Schnatz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. Schnatz Sr.


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph C. Schnatz Sr. Obituary
Joseph C. Schnatz, Sr.

Rising Sun, MD - Joseph Charles Schnatz, Sr., age 94, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Glenolden, PA, on March 20, 1925, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Eleanor Lynch Schnatz.

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, Mr. Schnatz had owned and operated automobile body shops. Following his retirement, he was an insurance adjuster. Mr. Schnatz was devoted to his family and loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed playing golf.

Survivors include his children, Joseph C. Schnatz, Jr. (Linda), Charles W. Schnatz, both of Elkton, MD, Christine R. Madron (Roger), and Andrea E. Catanzarito (Bernard), both of Rising Sun, MD; daughter-in-law, Sharon E. Schnatz, Middletown, DE; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Schnatz was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Flanagan Schnatz; son, Daniel J. Schnatz; daughter-in-law, Amy W. Schnatz; and sisters, Margaret Brogley and Eleanor Pettit.

Funeral service with interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Daniel J. Schnatz Scholarship Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -