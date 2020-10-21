1/1
Joseph Cogar
1964 - 2020
Joseph Cogar

With great sadness the family of Joseph Cogar announces his sudden passing on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Joseph was born Aug. 7, 1964 in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a proud member of Local 542 Operating Engineers since 1996. Joseph also earned his Captain's License and graduated at the top of his class.

Joseph was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many things such as boating, camping, hunting, and riding his Harley. Never without a dog, he had Labrador retrievers his whole life and is also survived by his beloved Labrador's Molly and Daisy. Joseph for many years fished the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland and his boat won top money prize with his teammates on the Bite Me. Joseph had an incredible gift for being able to fix just about anything. At the time of his passing, he was restoring a 1964 GTO which he passionately searched for authentic replacement parts. Joseph also was an incredible cook and did catering on the side for his friends and church.

Joseph is survived by his mother Sue (Frances) Cogar, his sons Cody Cogar and his wife Bethany, son Justin Cogar, sister Laura Cogar and her daughter Chloe Cogar, half-sisters Tameria Bush, and Dee Dee Hughes and their families, Uncle Frank Muller, Uncle James and Aunt Donna Muller, Uncle Ronald and Aunt Virginia Kempski, Uncle Franklin Cogar, and many cousins and extended family. He will be missed greatly.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 24th at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE from 2 PM to 3:30 PM. Following the public visitation, a private memorial service will be held for family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Joseph's Church can be made in his memory: Smyrna Church of Christ 1630 Joe Goldsbourgh Road, Smyrna DE 19977. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
OCT
24
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
