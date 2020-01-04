|
Joseph Dominelli
Wilmington - Joseph Dominelli, 66, of Bear, DE passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Christiana Hospital while surrounded by his wife and children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Dorothy; and brother, Frank. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanne; daughter, Carla (Jon); son, Michael; daughter, Deanna (Chris); grandchildren, Jonny and Sydney Jade; brothers, Jimmy, Sonny, Ricky; sisters, Sandy, Judy, Dottie; and many nieces and nephews.
Known by many as "Joe Black", Joe retired from General Motors after 30 years. He also worked for countless years as a cement finisher, often working 2 full-time jobs at the same time.
Joe was known for his unique sense of style and could be seen riding his Harley around Wilmington wearing a homemade cut-off t-shirt, a bandanna tied around his head, bright colored sunglasses and gaudy jewelry. When he wasn't joyriding, he also loved to spend his free time playing the slots at Delaware Park. Nothing brought more excitement (and heartache) to Joe's life than the Philadelphia Eagles. He was able to witness and thoroughly enjoy the Eagles beat the Cowboys the evening before he passed away.
Playing horseshoes competitively was one of Joe's passions and he loved showing off his trophies and medals to anyone and everyone in his company. Joe truly understood the meaning of retirement and began fishing and always looked forward to his hunting trips in the mountains. He was proud of his vegetable garden and made the best homemade pickles. Most of all, Joe enjoyed spending time at home with his wife, children and grandkids, whom he loved to brag about.
Funeral arrangements were held privately on Friday, January 3, 2020.
