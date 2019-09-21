|
|
Joseph Donald (Don) Bradshaw
Bear - Joseph Donald (Don) Bradshaw, age 88, of Bear,Delaware, died September 11,2019 at home surrounded by his family. Don was born in Wilmington, Delaware on January 4, 1931 and was the son of the late Joseph A. and Hilda (Robinson) Bradshaw. Don worked for the Diamond State Telephone Company and AT&T for 33 years. He then co-founded Century Communications and retired after 14 years of service. He was a U.S. Air Force and Delaware Air National Guard Veteran. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the National Rifle Association.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Rich Bradshaw of Bear, Delaware, a son Michael R. Bradshaw and his wife, Sara, of Cary, North Carolina. Two daughters, Susan Bradshaw-Woyden and her husband, Richard, Newark, Delaware and Kelly Bradshaw of Bethany Beach, Delaware. He also had four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Fernandez,her husband, Andre; Ryann S.Woyden ; Zachary J. Bradshaw and Tyler C. Bradshaw. Two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Jaxson Fernandez.
A funeral service will be private. Donations in Don's name may be made to the , St Jude's, Ducks Unlimited or the National Rifle Association.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 21, 2019