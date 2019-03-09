Services
Rock Of Ages Baptist Church
28 Meadowbrook Ave
Wilmington, DE 19804
(302) 995-0772
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church
28 Meadowbrook Ave
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church
28 Meadowbrook Ave
Wilmington, DE
Joseph Donaldson "Capt'n"

Wilmington - Joseph Donaldson of Dunleith, Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019; Survived by wife Dorothy Jean Donaldson; son Joseph F. Donaldson, other family and friends. His Celebration of his life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, 28 Meadowbrook Ave., Wilm., DE 19804; with viewing from 9-10:45 am. Burial will be in Madison, FL. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
