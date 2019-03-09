|
|
Joseph Donaldson "Capt'n"
Wilmington - Joseph Donaldson of Dunleith, Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019; Survived by wife Dorothy Jean Donaldson; son Joseph F. Donaldson, other family and friends. His Celebration of his life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, 28 Meadowbrook Ave., Wilm., DE 19804; with viewing from 9-10:45 am. Burial will be in Madison, FL. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 9, 2019