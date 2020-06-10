Joseph "Popsy" Driscoll
New Castle - Joseph "Popsy" Driscoll, age 88, of New Castle, DE, passed away in his care givers loving arms on Monday, June 8, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:15 am on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. Interment will follow immediately after at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.