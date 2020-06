Joseph "Popsy" DriscollNew Castle - Joseph "Popsy" Driscoll, age 88, of New Castle, DE, passed away in his care givers loving arms on Monday, June 8, 2020.A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:15 am on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. Interment will follow immediately after at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com SPICER-MULLIKINFUNERAL HOMES& CREMATORY302-328-2213