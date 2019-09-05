Services
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 453-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beeson Funeral Home
2053 Pulaski Highway
Newark, DE
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Beeson Funeral Home
2053 Pulaski Highway
Newark, DE
1963 - 2019
Joseph E. Durrell Iii Obituary
Joseph E. Durrell, III

Newark - Joseph E. Durrell, III (Joe), age 56, of Newark, DE died peacefully at home on September 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born in Wilmington, DE in 1963 and graduated from Newark High School, class of '81. He worked for WL Gore & Associates and was previously employed at Dow Chemical Company as a Certified Machinist for over 30 years.

Joe was a good provider to his family and loved spending time with them and his beloved pets. Joe also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, cooking, gardening, ATV riding, going to the shooting range and camping.

Joe was predeceased by his father, and is survived by his wife Karen, his daughter Karly and many other family members including his uncle, brother, in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark, DE 19702 with a service beginning at noon.

For online condolences,

please visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
