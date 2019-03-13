|
Joseph E. Stevens, Sr.
Wilmington - Joseph E. Stevens, Sr., aged 84 years, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Claymont, DE to the late Harry and Margaret Stevens.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Claire Tessier Stevens and his brothers, Walter and Harry. Joe is survived by his nine children, Colleen Clark (Ron), Joseph Jr. (Denise), Claire Stevens, Jane Spoerl, Anne Acton (Michael), Jeanette Petersen (Brian), Donna Marcozzi (Louis), Daniel (Rosemary), Mary Stevens; his brother, Bob Stevens, sisters Mary DeMartini and Peg Gorgens; 40 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.
Joe had a gift for maintaining lifelong friendships, beginning at AI DuPont Elementary and onto H. Fletcher Brown Vocational High School, of which he founded and presided over the Alumni Association for many years. Joe was instrumental in the saving and preservation of the Frank E. Schoonover Mural, The Artisan, from the Brown Vocational School before it was demolished, which now hangs in the New Castle County Court House. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, athlete and talented singer and competitor in choirs and Barbershop Quartets. He was a man of many titles, including President of the Bellewood Civic Association; President of the Retired Carpenter's Local 626; a third-order Franciscan Tertiary; and many affectionately knew him as "The Mayor" of St. Francis Hospital!
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Poor Clare Monastery 816 Jefferson St. Wilmington, DE 19801 (302)654-8727.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019