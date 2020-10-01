Joseph Edward "Joe" Daniels, Jr.
Camden - Joseph Edward "Joe" Daniels, Jr., age 70, of Camden, DE, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
