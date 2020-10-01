1/1
Joseph Edward "Joe" Daniels Jr.
Joseph Edward "Joe" Daniels, Jr.

Camden - Joseph Edward "Joe" Daniels, Jr., age 70, of Camden, DE, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-378-0300




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
OCT
9
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
