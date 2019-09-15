|
Joseph Edward Sandberg
Wilmington - Joseph Edward Sandberg, age 70, of Wilmington, Delaware died on Sunday September 8, 2019 at St Francis Hospital.
Joe was a Tower Hill graduate '66, Dartmouth College graduate '70 - cum laude and phi beta kappa and Stanford University - MBA. He was a Computer Specialist at DuPont for 25 years and a Database Designer for Arkieva, a supply chain software company in Pike Creek for 17 years.
Joe enjoyed sailing, skiing, reading, crossword puzzles, and traveled extensively in Europe and Africa.
He is survived by his beloved wife Maureen of 26 years, sister Mary Taranto (husband Ken) of Delray Beach, Florida, and several nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE on Saturday, October 12 at 10:30am. A reception will follow. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Planned Parenthood, 625 Shipley St., Wilm DE 19801 or Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 N. Poplar St., Wilm DE 19801.
