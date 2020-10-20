Joseph F. Captain, Jr.
Joseph F. Captain, Jr., age 86, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Joe, the son of Stella Captain and Joseph F Captain, Sr., was born in Boston, PA. He attended Pennsylvania State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1956. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. After graduating, he was employed by Westinghouse Electric's Management Training Program in Pittsburgh, PA. In 1958 he was accepted into the U.S. Navy's Officer Training Program and was commissioned an Ensign. He served aboard the USS Laws U.S. Navy destroyer, and in the Navy Presidential Honor Guard under President's Eisenhower and Kennedy in Washington, D.C.
He met his wife-to-be, Carol in Washington, D.C They were married at Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown in 1961. After completing his naval service, he joined the DuPont Company in Wilmington, DE, serving in several marketing and product management positions in the Film and Plastics Departments. He retired from DuPont as Product Manager of Aldyl Piping Systems, when the business was acquired by Uponor in 1991. He served as Uponor's Director of Planning and Services, including acting as liaison with Uponor Aldyl SA headquarters in Buenos Aries, Argentina.
Joe was an active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Wilmington, DE and served as President of it's parish council. After moving to the Jenner's Pond Retirement Community in West Grove, PA in 2009 he became a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church.
Throughout his life, Joe enjoyed summer vacations at the beach with Carol, his children and grandchildren, sailing on the Chesapeake, and many family gatherings on the patio of the Captain family home overlooking the lovely landscape he created. He was also a travel enthusiast, traveling both professionally and with his family to Europe, South America and Asia.
He is survived by his loving wife Carol of 59 years, a son Joseph F. Captain, III of Wilmington, DE; daughter Robin L. Gilchrist and her husband Alexander of Philadelphia, PA; daughter Molly G. Kegerise and her husband Kevin of Newmanstown, PA; daughter Amy S. Hammon and her husband Michael of Kennett Square, PA . He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jock, Duncan, Samuel, Kevin Jr., Justin, Quinn, Bennett and Cole.
A private visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in West Grove, PA on Monday, October 26, 2020. For friends and family, the burial will be at St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Wilmington, DE at 1:00 pm. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all in attendance.
The family has requested that any remembrances made in the form of contributions be addressed to The Jenner's Pond Retirement Community Scholarship Fund or the Jenner's Pond Retirement Community Staff Appreciation Fund, 2000 Greenbriar Lane, West Grove, PA 19390.
