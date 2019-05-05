Joseph F. Dillon



Wilmington - Age 83, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Thursday, May 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Wilmington, Joseph was the son of the late Helen (Cieplowski) and William V. Dillon III. He was a graduate of St. Elizabeth School and Wilmington High School. Joseph spent 25 years working as a mailer for the News Journal and 20 years working for the Star Press. He was active in the Mailers 139 Union. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Palmer; his sisters, Agnes Noble and Mary Dillon, and his brothers, William Dillon and Edmund Dillon.



Joseph will be missed by his wife of 37 years, Lysbeth "Gayle" (Kase) Dillon; his son, Joseph F. Dillon, Jr. and his significant other Stephanie Kosinski of Newark and his children, Jeffrey and Jordan Dillon; his daughter and son-in-law, Kathi and Rick Callahan of Landenberg, PA and their children, Amanda, Courtney, Justin, and Sean Callahan, his daughter-in-law, Debi Kern-Dillon, his daughter and son-in-law, Christel and Jim Smith and their children, Craig, Ashley and Charles Joseph Smith; also surviving is his brother, John "Jack" Dillon; and a host of nieces and nephews. Joseph will be dearly missed and held forever in the hearts of his family and his friends.



A visitation will be held from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 2 P.M. on Friday, May 10th at the chapel at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Joseph's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com. Published in The News Journal from May 5 to May 8, 2019