Joseph F. Heininger
Townsend -
Joseph F. Heininger, 92, of Townsend, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, May 28th, from 7-9pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 North Broad Street, Middletown.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wed. morning, May 29th, at 12pm (noon) at St. Polycarps R.C. Church, 55 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, DE
Interment with Military Honors will be in the Sharon Hills Cemetery, Dover.
