Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Joseph Heininger
Joseph F. Heininger


Joseph F. Heininger

Townsend -

Joseph F. Heininger, 92, of Townsend, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, May 28th, from 7-9pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 North Broad Street, Middletown.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wed. morning, May 29th, at 12pm (noon) at St. Polycarps R.C. Church, 55 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, DE

Interment with Military Honors will be in the Sharon Hills Cemetery, Dover.

To view full obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019
