Joseph F. Hill, Sr.
Newark - In the presence of loving family members, Joseph F. Hill, Sr. passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was 84 years old and died from Parkinson's Disease after a long and courageous fight.
Joseph was the fifth child of Mary Thornton Hill and Charles W. Hill. He was a graduate of Goldey-Beacom College with an Accounting Degree. Joseph worked for ICI Americas for 31 years and consulted for Astra Zeneca Pharmaceuticals. He served his country in the United States Navy for three years.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy M. Winnington Hill; his two sons, Joseph F. Hill, Jr. of Ransomville, NY and Christopher Hill and his wife, Carol Ann of Canton, GA; his three grandchildren, Phillip, Joseph F., III, and Miranda Hill, all of NY; his two great grandchildren, Anthony and Aubrey Rose, also of NY; as well as five nieces and four nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Gertrude Taylor and his brothers, Clarence, Charles and John Hill.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 12 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Interment will follow Mass at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church or to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation for Research, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, NY, NY 10018.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019