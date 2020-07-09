Joseph F. Maier, Sr.Newark - Beloved husband, father, proud grandfather and great grandfather, Joseph F. Maier Sr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 90.When he married his first love Nora, they where inseparable for 47 years, spending winters in Florida and the rest of the year loving life together wherever they were. After Nora's death, Joe met his second love, Phyllis. They married and spent the next 20 years together and could often be seen walking the mall.Joe served our country in the US Army. When he was honorably discharged, he went to work at Kresge department store as an assistant manager, and then went to Sears where he worked as a salesman for the remainder of his career, winning many salesmanship awards over the years.He enjoyed playing golf, where his favorite club was the foot-wedge; and fishing, especially on his boat, the "No Ro Jo". One of his favorite sayings to his kids and grandchildren was "just try it once, you may like it". Joe always had a smile and loved spending time with family.Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Nora; and his stepbrother, Butch.He is survived by his daughters, Nora Dillard, Rose Isaacs (Charles); his son, Joe Jr. (Eilene); his 7 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife Phyllis; and her siblings, Jacqueline Haas, Marilyn Burnitz, and William Cahall (Alice); and Phyllis's children, Linda Cooper (Brian), Mark and Kevin Hamilton; along with 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.In keeping with the current directives pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Joe will be held privately with his family. A public service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.Doherty Funeral Home302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: