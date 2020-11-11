1/1
Joseph F. Mikesell Jr.
Joseph F. Mikesell, Jr.

Wilmington - Joseph F. Mikesell, Jr, age 75, of Wilmington and Lewes, Delaware, passed away November 5, 2020

at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care.

Joe was the son of Marie T. and Joseph F. Mikesell, Sr.. He was predeceased by his parents and two siblings, Mary-Jo and Robert C. Mikesell.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen M. and Gary Benasutti, his grandson, Skyler W. Benasutti and his long time friend and companion for 12 years, Mary Ann Rozsas.

Joe, a Wilmington native, attended St. Elizabeth's parochial school and was a proud graduate of Salesianum, Class of '63. He worked at Dupont's Edgemoor site for over 35 years and retired at age 58.

Throughout his life, Joe had an interest in many things. He enjoyed following trends in houses and real estate, particularly at the beach. Joe liked to watch golf, baseball, the Philadelphia Eagles, action movies and General Hospital. Yes, he was a soap opera fan.

Joe also enjoyed cool cars, Doo Wop, travels to FL, cruises, Invicta watches and sipping a good bourbon, especially if it were consumed while watching a beautiful sunset.

A private service will be held at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington 19804 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org

To place an online condolence please visit

CorletolatinafuneralHome.com

302.652.6642






Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
