|
|
Joseph F. Monardo, Sr.
Wilmington, DE - Joseph F. Monardo, Sr., age 94, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
"Joe the barber" as he was known by family and friends had cut hair for many years at his shop at 40th and Market Sts in Wilmington. Joe finished his career at Joes' Barber Shop on Rt. 202. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Disabled American Veterans. Joe enjoyed bowling and the company of all who came to his shop for a haircut or just to sit and talk. He was a friend to all!
He was predeceased by his wife, Etta M. Monardo, his son, Vincent and his sister, Barbara Cannatelli. He is survived by his son, Joseph F. Jr., and his wife, Denise; his daughter in law, Donna Monardo; his granddaughter, Maria Dixon and her husband, Tom, his sister, Mae Ross, his brothers in law, Joe Trotto and his wife, Pat and Pete Trotto and many members of his extended family. Joe will be missed by his dear friends, Lawrence and Ms. Gibbs who took special care of mom and dad while there.
The family would like to thank to all our friends at Cadia for the love and care dad and mom received during their time there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon on Friday, April 26 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Weldin and Shipley Rds., Wilmington where friends and family may visit after 10am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Emmanuel Dining Room, c/o the Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th St., St., Wilmington, DE 19801 or to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 Poplar St., Wilmington, DE 19801.
To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019