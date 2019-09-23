Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
Joseph F. Peart Jr.

Joseph F. Peart Jr. Obituary
Joseph F. Peart, Jr.

Wilmington - Joseph F. Peart, Jr., 48 of Wilmington passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Joe graduated from Wilmington High School and was a self- employed carpenter. He loved to spend his down time fishing. Joey could light up a room and make you laugh your hardest, even at the worst of times. He will be dearly missed by many friends and family.

Joe is survived by his children, Jenna, Cassidy and Joseph Peart, III; their mother, Sandy Horton, all of Wilmington; his mother and stepfather, Vicki and Sonny Simione; his father, Joseph F. Peart, Sr.; his sister, Celeste Peart; his brothers, David Peart and Victor Simione and his niece Amoura Jennings.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington at 7 PM, where friends are asked to call after 5 PM. Burial will be private. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
