Joseph F. Walsh, III
Bear - Joseph F. Walsh lll, "Jay" , age 71, passed away suddenly on December 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph F. Walsh, Jr. and Margaret A. Walsh; as well as his brother, Daniel J. Walsh, "Danny".
Words cannot describe how much he is missed by his beloved family, including his wife of 3l years, Marie E. Walsh, who besides being the love of his life was also his best friend and constant companion; his daughter, Nicole R. Walsh; son, and daughter-in-law, Joseph F. Walsh IV and Nicole Walsh; son, Jeffrey C.Walsh; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, James F. and Elda R. Walsh, Donald E. and
Kathleen P. Walsh and John D. and Tina M. Walsh. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, his mother-in-law, Angela Callahan, and his brothers-in law and their wives.
Jay was born in Wilmington and has been a lifelong Delaware resident. He served his country in the US Air Force for four years. He was retired from DHL Couriers.
Jay's life revolved around his family and his strong Catholic faith. He was selfless and compassionate towards everyone. Jay was devoted to Marie and their children. He and Marie were best buddies. They shared everything with one another and did everything together. Jay was more than a father to his children; he was also their biggest supporter, role model and friend. Jay and Marie shared a life-long interest in sports. Their interest was passed on to their children; actively participating with them in their youth and then following sports teams with them in later years.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 9:00am - 11:00am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 301 N. Bancroft Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19805. Entombment will be held in Cathedral Cemetery.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-652-6811
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020