Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
901 N. DuPont St.
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
901 N. DuPont St.
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Joseph F. Sylvester, 97 of Wilmington DE, peacefully passed away March 27th, 2019.

Joe was an avid golfer and a beloved family man. He will be deeply missed.

Joe is survived by children Joseph Sylvester (Lee), Jane Sylvester, Robert Sylvester (Andrea), and Anthony Sylvester (Cyndi); and grandchildren Matthew, Lauren, Evan, Madison, Emily, and Chloe. Joe is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Cecilia (LaFazia) Sylvester; and wife Emily (Malizia) Sylvester.

A Noon Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 4th, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilmington, DE 19805. A viewing will begin at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Cathedral Cemetery.

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
