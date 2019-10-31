|
|
Joseph G. Mauro
Landenberg, PA - Joseph G Mauro, age 64, from Landenberg PA, passed away Oct 21, 2019 after a long struggle with CVID.
Born March 5, 1955 in Wilmington DE, Joe enjoyed his early childhood growing up in New Castle on his grandfather's farm. The family moved to north Wilmington in 1966 and he attended Concord High School class of '73.
Knowing what he wanted to do in life, Joe attended University of Delaware and graduated in '77 with a BS in Graphic Design and Advertising. Fall of his senior year he met his wife to be Ruthea Miller.
In 1978 the two drove cross country to seek new adventures in his '73 VW bus for 8 weeks and settled in Berkeley, CA. After 2 years, they returned to Wilmington to be with their families and friends and to avoid the inevitable BIG earthquake. The two married in 1981.
After freelancing for several design studios in Wilmington, together they formed Miller Mauro Group in 1984. In 1985, MMG bought their first Macintosh computer and everything changed. MMG became the leader in desktop publishing in the region and revolutionized the way graphic design was created and produced.
Through the years Joe was involved with many organizations and especially loved the teaching aspect of his career. Some of his most treasured times were spent mentoring students from Delcastle Technical High School. The business has thrived for 35 years and is still going strong thanks to his vision and leadership. He was always available with words of encouragement and praise for others. He lived with CVID most of his life and rarely complained. His love of music and art was his freedom from pain and discomfort, and he expressed both with joy and enthusiasm. He always had a positive outlook on life and passed that on to anyone whom he encountered.
He was predeceased by his father, Gino Mauro, and will be dearly missed by his mother Kass Mauro (Kathaline Dolly Faline), sisters Tina Mauro Golt and GiNina Mauro-Bowers, sisters- and brothers-in-law, Beverly and Steve Ritacco (VA), Indee and Joe Kozlowski (FL), Denny and Dorothy Whitford (MD), nieces and nephews, Jason and Adam Golt, Caitlin Hoffman and Ashley Bowers, Kym and Kat Ritacco, Scott and Brad Whitford, and many beloved cousins, as well as many, many friends and colleagues.
Mostly he will be missed by his wife, best friend and partner, Ruthea Miller… goodbye my friend, my love.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held November 29th at Arden Gild Hall in Arden DE starting at 2pm.
Instead of flowers, please consider donations to Immune Deficiency Foundation, or any charitable organization of your choice.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019