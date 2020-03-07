|
|
Joseph G. Ruhland
Joseph G. Ruhland, 89 resident of Glen Mills, originally from Woonsocket, RI. died peacefully March 5th. Retired sales manager for JCPenny for many years.He is an Air Force Veteran. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Germaine (Geri) Ruhland (nee Couture), Christopher (Donna) predeceased by Jeffrey, Anne Laganelli (Mark), Renee Prox (Jonathon), Greg (Michele).Six Grandchildren and 10 great Grandchildren. He loved playing Golf.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020