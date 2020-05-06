Joseph Gioffre
Wilmington - Joseph Francis Gioffre passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020, after 23 years of battling breast cancer. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret B. Gioffre. He is also survived by five children, Frank Gioffre (Marydee), Nancy Gioffre, Joanne Morrison, Michael Gioffre (Carol), Greg Gioffre, as well as nineteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. His brothers and sisters, Lucille Eyre (Bill), Ralph Gioffre (Audrey), Marion Buddo (Jim), George Gioffre (Joanne), William Gioffre (Lynn), Elizabeth Beste (Bob), and Deborah Gioffre. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Freda Gioffre and siblings Irene Hannum (Al), Dr. Dominic Gioffre (Eileen) and Frank Gioffre (Barbara).
"Joe the Barber" was owner of Joe's Barbershop on Concord Pike for over 54 years and was a founding member of the Delaware Association of Barbers. He was full of life and was always getting involved in things or helping other people. He loved Ocean City, NJ where he spent summers fishing and sitting on the beach. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a Grand Knight. Joe served as president of SEDAC. He sponsored local little league baseball and football teams and coached CYO basketball. He was an alumni and a huge fan of Salesianum School. He loved people and would often say 'I have been blessed by people, my whole life'. He loved and enjoyed his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren; often reacting to their accomplishments with 'God bless these young people, they have so much going for them. They are so good'. He would often tell them to 'keep it on the rails!'.
He was empowering and saw possibilities. He found joy in what people were doing, and that joy was contagious. We will miss sitting at the dinner table and listening to him tell stories about the people he met and the interesting things they were involved in. He reminded us to embrace our lives and not take a moment for granted. He taught us that we have value and showed us how to see that value. That is powerful. What a gift he gave us.
The family would like to thank the many residents and staff of Forwood Manor, who gave Joe friendship and care over the last few years. You made his stay there very enjoyable. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Helen Graham Center, where he was known as 'Joey No Socks".
Due to Covid 19, services will be held privately at this time. A celebration of Joe's life will be held with a Catholic Mass at a later date, notice of which will be posted in the News Journal and Corleto Latina Funeral Home web site. corletolatinafuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please send a donation in memory of Joseph Gioffre '49 to Salesianum School, 1801 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19802.
Published in The News Journal from May 6 to May 8, 2020.