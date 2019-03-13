Services
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N Claymont St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-7065
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont St.
Wilmington, DE
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont St.
Wilmington, DE
Rev. Joseph Gregory


Rev. Joseph Gregory
Rev. Joseph Gregory Obituary
Rev. Joseph Gregory

Wilmington - Age 87, Rev. Joseph Gregory departed this life February 26, 2019. He is survived by , his wife, Joan Ann Gregory; children, Ralph, Theresa, Josette,(Jeffrey); 4 step children: John, Jill, Joey & Jay, 3 siblings, Fred, Joseph and Louise, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral 11am Friday, March 15, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilm; viewing 9-10:45 am only. Burial in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
