Rev. Joseph Gregory
Wilmington - Age 87, Rev. Joseph Gregory departed this life February 26, 2019. He is survived by , his wife, Joan Ann Gregory; children, Ralph, Theresa, Josette,(Jeffrey); 4 step children: John, Jill, Joey & Jay, 3 siblings, Fred, Joseph and Louise, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral 11am Friday, March 15, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilm; viewing 9-10:45 am only. Burial in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019