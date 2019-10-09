Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Breitenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph H. Breitenbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph H. Breitenbach Obituary
Joseph H. Breitenbach

Newark - Joseph H. Breitenbach, age 63, of Newark, DE passed away at his home on October 6, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Bernice A. (Hager) and Henry Aloysius Breitenbach. Joe attended Texas State Technical Institute for computer science, and went on to work as a self-employed computer technician. He had a knack for computer hardware, and enjoyed solving PC-related puzzles. Joe also loved animals and was supportive of animal's rights. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his sister, Aloma Molton.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sarah (Desmond) Breitenbach; his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Staci Breitenbach of Newark, DE; his granddaughter, Sabine Breitenbach; his sister, Cindy Maguire of Aston, PA; and his beloved dogs, Tasha and Woody.

A visitation will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 12 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 600 South St, New Castle, DE 19720. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now