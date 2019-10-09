|
Joseph H. Breitenbach
Newark - Joseph H. Breitenbach, age 63, of Newark, DE passed away at his home on October 6, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Bernice A. (Hager) and Henry Aloysius Breitenbach. Joe attended Texas State Technical Institute for computer science, and went on to work as a self-employed computer technician. He had a knack for computer hardware, and enjoyed solving PC-related puzzles. Joe also loved animals and was supportive of animal's rights. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his sister, Aloma Molton.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sarah (Desmond) Breitenbach; his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Staci Breitenbach of Newark, DE; his granddaughter, Sabine Breitenbach; his sister, Cindy Maguire of Aston, PA; and his beloved dogs, Tasha and Woody.
A visitation will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 12 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 600 South St, New Castle, DE 19720. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 9, 2019