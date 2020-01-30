Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Delaware City, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Delaware City, DE
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph H. Crowley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph H. Crowley Obituary
Joseph H. Crowley

Middletown, DE - Joseph H. Crowley, age 69 of Middletown, DE passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 28, 2020. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Mary (Kelly) and Earl Crowley. Joseph graduated from Wilmington High School and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked and retired from the United States Postal Service in Newport, where he worked as a Window Technician for 35 years. After retiring from the postal service, he worked in security for 11 ½ years at Governor Bacon Health Center. In his spare time, Joseph served as a Boy Scout Leader and owned and operated A. Greenware Shoppe in Wilmington. He also collected knives, loved to fish, enjoyed Rock 'n' Roll from the 1950s-60s and country music, and took great pride in mowing his lawn. Joe also loved to travel, recently visiting Ireland with his wife. He was a parishioner of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Delaware City. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Jonathan Crowley in 1990.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wilma "Bea" Crowley; his son, Joseph H. Crowley, II and his wife, Michelle of Clayton, DE; and his grandchildren, Jessica, Drake, Onna, and Russell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Delaware City at 1 P.M., where friends may call after 11:30 A.M. Burial will be held on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Port Penn Volunteer Fire Company, 26 W Market St, Port Penn, DE 19731. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now