|
|
Joseph H. Crowley
Middletown, DE - Joseph H. Crowley, age 69 of Middletown, DE passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 28, 2020. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Mary (Kelly) and Earl Crowley. Joseph graduated from Wilmington High School and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked and retired from the United States Postal Service in Newport, where he worked as a Window Technician for 35 years. After retiring from the postal service, he worked in security for 11 ½ years at Governor Bacon Health Center. In his spare time, Joseph served as a Boy Scout Leader and owned and operated A. Greenware Shoppe in Wilmington. He also collected knives, loved to fish, enjoyed Rock 'n' Roll from the 1950s-60s and country music, and took great pride in mowing his lawn. Joe also loved to travel, recently visiting Ireland with his wife. He was a parishioner of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Delaware City. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Jonathan Crowley in 1990.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wilma "Bea" Crowley; his son, Joseph H. Crowley, II and his wife, Michelle of Clayton, DE; and his grandchildren, Jessica, Drake, Onna, and Russell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Delaware City at 1 P.M., where friends may call after 11:30 A.M. Burial will be held on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Port Penn Volunteer Fire Company, 26 W Market St, Port Penn, DE 19731. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020