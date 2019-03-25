Services
Committal
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
All Saints Cemetery
6001 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington
Joseph Henry Hudson

Newark - Joseph Henry Hudson, age 94, of Newark, DE passed away on March 22, 2019 at Seasons Hospice. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Nancy E. (Hardin) and John F. Hudson. Joseph graduated from Brown VoTech and spent two years at Temple University. He worked as a plumber with the Local 74 until his retirement in 1986. Joseph was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Lorraine Hudson of Newark, DE; his sons, Stephen (Janet) Hudson of Dallas, TX, Mark (Paula) Hudson of Hodges, SC, Paul Hudson of Sarasota, FL, and David Hudson of Newark, DE; his grandchildren, Michele, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Anna, Marc, Robert, and Andrew; 7 great grandchildren; and his sister, Bess LeNoir of Wilmington, DE.

A committal service will be held on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 2 P.M. in the chapel at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 901 E Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 25, 2019
