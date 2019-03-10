|
Joseph J. Colacino, Jr.
St. Augustine, FL - Joe passed away peacefully at age 87 on February 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania on February 3, 1932, he was the eldest son of the late Joseph and Carmel Colacino.
He graduated from IC Catholic High School in Lock Haven and shortly thereafter joined the Air Force serving in Japan during the Korean War. After discharge Joe obtained his degree at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania and began his teaching career in Pennsylvania followed by relocation to Wilmington, Delaware in the early 1960's where he taught special education at the Charles W. Bush School. Later he taught driver's education for the state of Delaware, ending his career at Brandywine High School.
Joe loved sports, especially wrestling and football, a good spaghetti dinner and never turned down a dish of ice cream.
He loved warm weather and retired to North Fort Myers, Florida where he lived for over 32 years before moving to assisted living in St. Augustine. In retirement he enjoyed making new friends and traveling to Europe and around the US. Joe lived a rich, full life and was a great husband, father and adored grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Sherley C. Colacino, daughters Debbie Russell (John), Vickie Oakes (Thomas) and Kathie Hoene, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a sister Phyllis Colacino, brother Frances and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson and a son-in-law.
A memorial service is planned at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers donations in Joe's memory can be made to the , P.O. Box 96001, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019