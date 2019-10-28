Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Resources
Joseph J. Freebery


1947 - 2019
Joseph J. Freebery Obituary
Joseph J. Freebery

Newark - Joe Freebery, 72 years young, passed away with his loving wife, Jo Ann, by his side. Joe's beloved daughter, Kristin, joined the bedside vigil for her Dad within moments of his last breath. Joe died peacefully and is now reunited with his father, Huck Freebery, whom Joe admired above all men.

Joe was incredibly caring for his mother, Grace Freebery, age 97 years young, who will terribly miss their daily phone conversations and weekly lunches. Joe's wife, Jo Ann, has been with Joe since they were twelve years old and they enjoyed every day together, remaining inseparable since they were kids; those 60 years flew by in a blink. And Kristin, Joe's only child and the recipient of Joe's unconditional love, knows of no life without her best friend, her Dad, as not a day went by that they did not visit, talk, text or laugh together.

There is a large family and many friends whose lives Joe influenced deeply. Loving siblings include: eldest brother, Jim Freebery, wife Maureen; sister Sherry Freebery; sister Jan Eckstein; brother Mike Freebery, wife Donna; sister Patricia Freebery; and brother Ron Freebery. Nieces and nephews who grew up with Joe in their lives include: Jim Freebery IV, Jay Freebery; Patrick Duffy; Adrian McCullough; John Eckstein Jr. (deceased); Kiki Freebery; Oskar Frye; (Sara) Grace Freebery (deceased); Aron Freebery (deceased); and many great- nieces and great- nephews.

Joe was a graduate of Salesianum High School and the University of Notre Dame, where he excelled with his legendary football prowess. Joe was a starting linebacker at Notre Dame and enjoyed returning to join team alumnae who played for Ara Parseghian and won a National Championship. Always one who "gave back," Joe volunteered for many years at St. John the Beloved to coach hundreds of young athletes who sought their own adventures in football.

As an avid proponent in professional development, Joe cultivated several successful careers. He built and operated his own construction company; thrived in public service with New Castle County government; created and managed his own residential real estate portfolio; and formed a private consulting company. Joe's many accomplishments, however, were always second to Joe's true passion in life: his family.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Joe's very happy life on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:00PM at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE.

Funny stories, unique pictures and warm memories are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Faithful Friends are preferred in honor of Joe's faithful sidekick, Louie, and cat, Gus. Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804 (www.faithfulfriends.us).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Remember
