Joseph J. O'Neill
Wilmington - Joseph John O'Neill Sr, of West Philadelphia, PA passed from this world on Friday, June 19, 2020 and moved to share his life in Heaven. At the age of 77, he was at peace in his Wilmington, DE home with his adoring wife and sons.
Born on October 15, 1942 to John and Margaret O'Neill, he was one of 5 brothers and 3 sisters. He was a humble, caring husband for 55 years and the loving father of 5 boys. Joseph enjoyed a 35-year career as a printer at The News Journal.
An avid athlete in St Thomas More High School (1960), he took that passion to coach his boys for over 20 years, emphasizing the development of young men to embrace sincerity, good sportsmanship and compassion. For everything in life, he taught us to win with grace and lose with dignity. He dedicated his life to his family, prioritized them above all else, and embraced the joy of their successes, triumphs and happiness.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 55 years, Dolores (Wakeley); his 5 boys, Joseph (Amy), Darren (Ro), Kevin (Jamie), Ryan (Amy), and Glenn (Cara); and his 9 grandchildren, Claire, Connor, Sean, Eric, Kevin, Abby, Gavin, Beckham, and Eliza.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 10:00am - 12:00pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806.
Due to current CDC Guidelines, and at the request of the O'Neill family, please note the following:
The funeral home restricts occupancy at any time to a maximum of 25 people. Therefore, there will be a staggered entrance and exit for the viewing from 10am - 12pm. The funeral home requires face masks and social distancing, avoiding touching the deceased, their personal belongings or other ceremonial objects. With appreciation, we ask those not to attend if they are sick, have had Covid-19, or have been exposed to someone with the virus. Attendees can nod, bow, or wave instead of holding or shaking hands, hugging, or kissing anyone who does not live in their household. Thank you for your consideration.
Services and interment will be held privately with Joseph's family.
The O'Neill Family's intention will be to hold a larger "Irish Wake" style celebration at a later date, once we are clear of the current pandemic. Thank you for understanding.
Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers and in honoring Joseph's wishes, please consider a donation to Cure Sanfilippo Foundation, which supports research for his beloved granddaughter Eliza. Checks can be written out to: Cure Sanfilippo Foundation, PO Box 6901, Columbia, SC 29260. Or online at www.CureSFF.org.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.