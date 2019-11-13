|
Joseph J. Rinarelli, Jr.
Middletown - Joseph John Rinarelli, Jr, of Middletown, DE, died at home Saturday, November 9, 2019, just mere minutes after his 72nd birthday. He was born November 8, 1947 in Wilmington, DE.
Joe served our country proudly during the Vietnam War for 14 months. He worked as a master electrician before retiring from Christiana Care. Joe enjoyed working with his hands, being with his family, playing pranks, and making people laugh. He loved nature, camping, fishing, and gardening.
Joe was preceded in death by parents, Bridget Rose Ciccaglione and Joseph John Rinarelli, Sr. and sister, Constance Rinarelli. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Igo Rinarelli and 5 children: Megan Leija (Carlos), Bernadette Craig (Rick), Mary-Kate Rinarelli, Joseph J Rinarelli, III (Rita Mae) and Connie Rinarelli (fiancé Matt Klaczkiewicz) and grandson, Joseph J. Rinarelli IV. He will also be leaving behind sister, Joanne Smolka, and brother, Jack Rinarelli, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held this Monday, November 18, 2019 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd, Wilmington DE 19808, between 9:15 am and 11:15 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am. Burial will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joe's name to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
For full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019