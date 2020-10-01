Joseph J. Schorah
Wilmington - Joseph Schorah "Joe Boy" passed away suddenly on September 27, 2020. Joe was born in Wilmington, Delaware to William and Margaret Schorah. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Macias. Joe is survived by his brothers, William Schorah, Jr. (Elsie), Jerome Schorah (Theresa), Robert Schorah (Jean) and George Schorah (Sherry)and his children, Joseph J. Schorah, Jr. (Christine), George Schorah (Lucy) and Dawn Owens (Neal); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Gathering will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Monday October 5th at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. The Funeral Service and Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Joe Boy's memory to the American Cancer Society
of Delaware.
