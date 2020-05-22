Joseph J. Schuchler
Hockessin - Age 95, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Joe was born in Wilmington, son of the late Howard and Catherine (Connell) Schuckler. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Louise DiIorio; brother Howard Schuckler, twin brother Henry Schuckler; sisters Louise Jannaman, Kathleen Kosinski and Joan Small.
Joe will be greatly missed by two daughters, Katherine Dickens and Mary Louise Schuchler White; son-in-law Max; granddaughters Colleen Dickens and Ashley Dickens-York and her husband Russell; great grandsons Christian York and twins Boone and Felix York.
We have lost another of our nation's war heroes. During WWII, Joe proudly served in the Navy on LST 508 and was in Normandy on D-Day.
He was employed by Acme Markets as a butcher and meat department manager. During retirement, Joe enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, golfing, reading military history, gardening, carving walking sticks and traveling by auto to all lower 48 states.
Joe enjoyed the friends he made at Cokesbury Village where he lived the past several years. The family would like to thank the staff at Cokesbury Village for creating a wonderful, carefree way of life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713
