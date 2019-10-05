|
|
Joseph James Boland
Claymont - Joseph James Boland, age 89, of Ashbourne Hills, passed away at home surrounded by family on October 1, 2019.
Joe was born on March 14, 1930 in Scranton, PA. He was the youngest child of William F. and Anna (Klinger) Boland. He graduated from Scranton Technical High School in 1948. He served honorably in the Army, during the Korean War, based in Germany. He retired from the DuPont Experimental Station after 36 years of service. As a long time member of Holy Rosary Church, he volunteered at the food closet and the carnival.
Joe had a great sense of humor and was the life of the party. During his younger years, he taught himself to play the organ. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards and spending time with friends and family. Later in life, he and his loving wife Joan took up ballroom and polka dancing and traveled extensively around the world. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. Over the years, he and Joan put many miles on their car, traveling to baseball tournaments to cheer for Daniel, going to Broadway shows with Amber, taking JD and Dameon to amusement parks, aquariums and numerous other places.
Joe was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Jr.; his parents; his sister, Lucille; and brothers, Robert and William Jr. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, and love at first sight, Joan; daughters, Karen Litwa, Maureen Boland, Eileen Challenger (Bob) and Sharon Boland; three grandchildren, Amber Hefner (James), Daniel Litwa (Lindsey) and Joseph (JD) Challenger; two great-grandchildren, Dameon and Colton Hefner; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, including his 3 cats, Winston, Furball and Sam.
The family thanks Seasons Hospice staff for the support provided to Joe and his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Noon at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:30am. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery,Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington DE. Following interment, there will be a Celebration of Joe's Life at Deerfield Country Club, Newark, DE.
In lieu of flowers, Joe requested donations to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804.
