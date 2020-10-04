1/1
Joseph Kear "Joe" Wald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Joe" Kear Wald

Newark - Joseph "Joe" Kear Wald, age 71, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, October 3, 2020.

Joe was born in South Philadelphia March 24, 1949 and moved to Roxborough at the age of 2. He attended Central High School then got his Bachelor Degree in Mathematics from Temple University in 1970. Because he lived 22 years in Philadelphia, he was a life time fan of Philadelphia teams, especially the Phillies and the Eagles.

In 1971, he started graduate school at UD where he met the love of his life, Lindalee. They were married in 1973. In 1978, he earned his PhD in Mathematics from UD. In 1979, he began his 30 year career as a civilian employee at Aberdeen Proving Ground, working at AMSAA, BRL, and ARL. His job title was mathematician and he routinely addressed problems no one else could solve. After his retirement in 2009, no one else had been groomed to address those difficult problems, and his expertise was greatly missed.

Outside of work, Joe's interests included chess, wine, cooking, reading, and music, especially classical and jazz. He also served in a voluntary capacity as Newark Advisory Planning Commission chairman for 17 years, and he continued to keep up with local planning and zoning issues.

Throughout the years, Joe and Lindalee were able to do some traveling-mostly in the US and Canada; although they did do an Alaskan cruise, an Australian cruise, a group tour of Southern Ireland and a visit to Joe's brother and family in Israel where Stephen was able to give the best tour of both Jewish and Christian sites. Some US trips included San Francisco, the Pacific Northwest, and several into New England and the Eastern provinces of Canada; as well as some trips to Florida for Phillies spring training and group trips to North Carolina Outer Banks.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Irene Wald; sister-in-law Margie Wald; cousin Mark Karasow; and numerous aunts and uncles. Joe's surviving relatives include his wife Lindalee of 46 years 9 months and 2 days; his brothers, Michael (Manny, Cathleen, Lukas, Ryan) and Stephen (Stephanie, Yossi, Rina, Gail, Tal, 7 grandchildren); brother-in-law, Rick Curley (Donna, Brian, Liz, Quinn) and numerous cousins; "adopted" daughters (Crystal and Melanie); and his closest buddy, Don Boese.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity or to the folks who kept Joe alive during this 2-year bout with cancer - Aetna Hose Hook & Ladder, P.O. Box 148, Newark, DE 19715 or to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved