Joseph Kenneth Murphy, Sr.
Wilmington, DE - Joseph Kenneth Murphy, Sr., age 96, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home.
He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on July 28, 1923 to the late Hugh J. and Mabel Murphy. He was a 1941 graduate of P.S. duPont High School. Up to the time of his retirement he worked for the DuPont Company in their Wilmington offices. He enjoyed playing golf, visiting lreland and Scotland, spending time with his wife at his beach house in Fenwick lsland, Delaware and enjoying his morning coffee/conversations with Ron and the gang at the food court at the Christiana Mall.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine, of 49 years. He was also preceded in death by his older brother Hugh.
He is survived by his children, Daniel (Rosanne), Betsy, Margaret (Michael) Casey of Philadelphia, PA, Joseph Jr. (Kathleen), Victoria (Michael) Green of Cary, NC and Matthew (Judy), 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grand children along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Louise Gracie of Blue Point, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 am at St. Matthews Church, 901 East Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE. Friends may call at the church from 8:30 to 10:00 am prior to the mass. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Peter's Cathedral School, 6th and West, Wilmington, DE or a . To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019